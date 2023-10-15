Justin Fields has an injured right thumb, could not grip ball

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is headed for further tests on the right hand injury that forced him out of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings and his thumb is the specific area of concern.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that Fields’ thumb was injured during the game. Fields was not able to grip the ball, which is why he could not return to the game.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that X-rays on Fields were negative and that he will be having an MRI on Monday to provide further information about the injury.

Those tests will determine if Fields’ availability for next Sunday’s home game against the Raiders. Rookie Tyson Bagent replaced Fields against Minnesota and the team also has Nathan Peterman on their practice squad.