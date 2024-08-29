Reports: Lewis Cine is now expected to sign with Bills practice squad

Safety Lewis Cine had a change of heart about his plans to continue his NFL career.

Word on Wednesday was that Cine was going to sign with the Jets’ practice squad, but his name was not included in the team’s announcement of their full practice squad on Wednesday evening. Reports on Thursday shed light on why Cine’s name was not on that list.

Multiple reports say that Cine has pivoted to sign with the Bills practice squad. Nothing’s been announced yet, so he could still change his mind again before officially making the move to Buffalo.

Cine was a 2022 first-round pick by the Vikings, but he’s only played 10 games in two years. A compound fracture of his leg in his rookie season was a factor, but Cine couldn’t get on the field on defense for the team last year and that led to him getting cut earlier this week.