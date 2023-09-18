Reports: Saquon Barkley out Thursday with ankle sprain, considered week-to-week

Though there are competing reports on Saquon Barkley, they add up to relatively good news for the Giants running back.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes that Barkley is out for Thursday’s game against the 49ers and considered week-to-week while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain that is expected to sideline him for three weeks.

The fact that Barkley didn’t suffer a high-ankle sprain is a positive because it means Barkley will need less time to recover.

Based on a timeline of three weeks, Barkley will miss Thursday’s game against the 49ers, the Week 4 matchup on Monday night against Seattle, and the Week 5 road contest against the Dolphins. The Giants will be on the road in Week 6 as well to play the Bills.

Through two games, Barkley has rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown. He’s also caught nine passes for 41 yards with a TD.