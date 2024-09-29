Reports: Trey Hendrickson has his right arm in a sling as he leaves stadium

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was injured with 8:34 remaining in the game.

It was a scary hit he took from teammate Sam Hubbard on Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton’s incompletion, with Hendrickson’s head hitting Hubbard in the chest. Hendrickson remained on the ground for more than five minutes before walking off.

The Bengals ruled him out with a neck injury, and coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Hendrickson has a stinger.

But multiple reporters posted on social media that Hendrickson also left with his right arm in a sling.

Hendrickson left a game against the Falcons in 2022 with a neck injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler had two tackles and a pass defensed in the win over the Panthers, and he has three sacks and six quarterback hits in four games this season.