 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: Trey Hendrickson has his right arm in a sling as he leaves stadium

  
Published September 29, 2024 05:20 PM

Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson was injured with 8:34 remaining in the game.

It was a scary hit he took from teammate Sam Hubbard on Carolina quarterback Andy Dalton’s incompletion, with Hendrickson’s head hitting Hubbard in the chest. Hendrickson remained on the ground for more than five minutes before walking off.

The Bengals ruled him out with a neck injury, and coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Hendrickson has a stinger.

But multiple reporters posted on social media that Hendrickson also left with his right arm in a sling.

Hendrickson left a game against the Falcons in 2022 with a neck injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler had two tackles and a pass defensed in the win over the Panthers, and he has three sacks and six quarterback hits in four games this season.