Reports: Tucker Kraft avoided serious knee injury

  
Published September 19, 2025 06:38 AM

The Packers have made good use of tight end Tucker Kraft through the first two weeks of the season, so word of a knee injury in Thursday’s practice was reason for concern.

Kraft appears to have avoided a serious injury, however. According to multiple reports, evaluations of Kraft’s knee showed that it was a minor tweak rather than anything that will cause him a significant absence.

Official word on Kraft’s status will come from the Packers on Friday via head coach Matt LaFleur and the team’s injury report, but it looks like the tight end should be part of the plan for this Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Kraft had eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks of the regular season.