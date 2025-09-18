 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Tucker Kraft hurt his knee in Thursday’s practice

  
Published September 18, 2025 04:32 PM

Tight end Tucker Kraft has played a big role in the Packers’ 2-0 start, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Browns may be in doubt.

Kraft was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant. According to multiple reports, Kraft injured his left knee during the team’s practice session.

Those reports indicate that the belief is that Kraft avoided a season-ending injury, but it remains to be seen if he is going to miss any time.

Kraft has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Packers’ injury report was otherwise unchanged from Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder) remained out while left guard Aaron Banks (groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) got in their second limited practice session of the week.