Tucker Kraft hurt his knee in Thursday’s practice

Tight end Tucker Kraft has played a big role in the Packers’ 2-0 start, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Browns may be in doubt.

Kraft was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant. According to multiple reports, Kraft injured his left knee during the team’s practice session.

Those reports indicate that the belief is that Kraft avoided a season-ending injury, but it remains to be seen if he is going to miss any time.

Kraft has eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Packers’ injury report was otherwise unchanged from Wednesday. Wide receiver Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder) remained out while left guard Aaron Banks (groin), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee), running back Josh Jacobs (ankle), cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), and right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) got in their second limited practice session of the week.