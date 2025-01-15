Returning from IR, Mecole Hardman remained limited in Wednesday’s practice

The Chiefs continued to have everyone on their 53-man roster fully participate in practice as they gear up to play the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, however, remained limited as he returns from injured reserve.

Hardman is dealing with a knee injury. He’ll have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play in Saturday’s postseason matchup.

Hardman caught 12 passes for 90 yards and took five carries for 64 yards with a TD in 2024. He also averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns and 26.4 yards on five kick returns.

Elsewhere on the injury report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), defensive back Chamarri Conner (shoulder), offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring), receiver/returner Nikko Remigio (wrist), fullback Carson Steele (hip). offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and cornerback Jaylen Watson were all full participants.