 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Returning from IR, Mecole Hardman remained limited in Wednesday’s practice

  
Published January 15, 2025 05:05 PM

The Chiefs continued to have everyone on their 53-man roster fully participate in practice as they gear up to play the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, however, remained limited as he returns from injured reserve.

Hardman is dealing with a knee injury. He’ll have to be activated to the 53-man roster to play in Saturday’s postseason matchup.

Hardman caught 12 passes for 90 yards and took five carries for 64 yards with a TD in 2024. He also averaged 10.2 yards on 20 punt returns and 26.4 yards on five kick returns.

Elsewhere on the injury report, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), running back Isiah Pacheco (rib), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), defensive back Chamarri Conner (shoulder), offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (hamstring), receiver/returner Nikko Remigio (wrist), fullback Carson Steele (hip). offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), and cornerback Jaylen Watson were all full participants.