Rex Burkhead announces his retirement

Running back Rex Burkhead worked out for teams last year, but never landed on a roster and he won’t be making another attempt to play during the 2024 season.

Burkhead announced his retirement on social media on Monday. Burkhead spent 10 seasons in the league after being drafted in the sixth round by the Bengals in 2013.

Burkhead played mostly on special teams during four seasons in Cincinnati before moving on to the Patriots. He became more of an offensive contributor in New England and ran 253 times for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 96 passes for 856 yards and seven touchdowns in 41 regular season games with the team. He also scored three playoff touchdowns during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl LIII title.

The Texans signed Burkhead in 2021 and he ran 148 times for 507 yards and three touchdowns over two seasons in Houston.