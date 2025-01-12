RFK Stadium demolition to start later this month

Now that D.C. has control of the RFK Stadium campus for the next 99 years, it’s time to tear down the building that has been there for the last 64.

Via WJLA.com, demolition of the venue will commence later this month.

Few tears of sadness will be shed by Commanders fans. If anything, it’s the next tangible step in the resurgence of the franchise. After the old RFK Stadium is gone, a new one can take its place.

It all comes down to whether D.C. can strike a deal with the team. There will be competition from Maryland, and possibly from Virginia. And with the Commanders highly unlikely to pay for the building by themselves, it will come down to the best deal they can negotiate, fueled by the leverage of local competition.

The Commanders have called 2030 a “reasonable target” for the opening of a new stadium. But that’s only five years away. Which means that a deal needs to get done, sooner than later.