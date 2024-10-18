 Skip navigation
Rhamondre Stevenson: I’m feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday

  
Published October 18, 2024 01:13 PM

Rhamondre Stevenson was more publicly confident about his status for Sunday’s game than his head coach on Friday.

After Jerod Mayo told reporters the running back was likely to be a game-time decision for the matchup against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, Stevenson’s messaging was a bit different.

I’m feeling good right now,” Stevenson said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Had to take a couple days off, but yeah, I’m feeling like I should be ready to play on Sunday.”

Stevenson did not play in last week’s loss to the Texans with a foot injury and didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday. But he was on the field for Friday’s session across the pond.

Stevenson has rushed for 356 yards and three touchdowns in five games far this season. But he’s also fumbled four times, which has been a point of concern for New England.

The Patriots full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.