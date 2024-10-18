Rhamondre Stevenson likely to be game-time decision for Patriots

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been out the last two weeks with a foot injury and he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Stevenson made the trip to London with the team and head coach Jerod Mayo said at a Friday morning press conference that Stevenson is likely to be a game-time decision this weekend.

Stevenson has 77 carries for 356 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Antonio Gibson, Terrell Jennings, and Jamycal Hasty handled the running back duties for the Patriots in last Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

The Patriots will release a full injury report with designations for Sunday’s game later on Friday.