Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3

The Patriots pulled running back Rhamondre Stevenson from their starting lineup because of fumbling issues, but he’s still part of the game plan and he came up with a positive play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Stevenson ran 33 yards for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 7-3 at home. The score came a few snaps after a big play by the New England defense.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez stepped in front of a Tyler Huntley pass and gave the Patriots the ball in Dolphins territory.

Huntley was able to lead the Dolphins into Washington territory on the team’s first possession, but a sack forced them to settle for a field goal.