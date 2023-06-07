 Skip navigation
Rhamondre Stevenson trying to step up as “the guy” in Patriots backfield

  
Published June 7, 2023 02:20 AM
Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards during the 2022 season and it looks like the plan in New England is for the same thing to happen again this season.

Damien Harris left the team as a free agent this offseason and the Patriots haven’t made any major moves to replace him in their backfield over the last few months. Stevenson said on Tuesday that he feels “I’m kind of the guy” to lead the team’s rushing attack during the 2023 season and that he’s working to fully step into that role ahead of the regular season.

“That’s what’s being asked of me right now ,” Stevenson said, via Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “I’m trying to take that step. It’s still early, but I’m trying to take that step to be a leader.”

Much of the offensive focus for the Patriots has been on getting quarterback Mac Jones back on track after a rocky season and that’s going to be vital for their chances this season, but any bid for a rebound will be helped by having a strong run game to lean on come the fall.