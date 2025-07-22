Rich Eisen’s ESPN-bound show will be featured on ESPN Radio

It was announced in May that Rich Eisen’s weekday show will be heading to ESPN. We now know a little more about where it will land.

Via Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com, The Rich Eisen Show will become the centerpiece of ESPN Radio, taking over the 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET slot. It will replace something called Joe & Q.

Eisen’s show also will stream on Disney+, ESPN+, the long-awaited ESPN direct-to-consumer streaming product, coming this month.

The move sets up an interesting in-house competition between and among Eisen, Pat McAfee (whose show airs in that time slot), and Stephen A. Smith (who has a new SiriusXM show that will conflict with Eisen’s show).

(Everyone will say all the right things about this unusual intramural arrangement. But we know a thing or two about how Type-A alphas operate.)

One last note. Marchand mentions that Eisen’s offerings will include a podcast in which Eisen will interview his SportsCenter colleagues from his initial run (1996 through 2003) in Bristol.