Rick Spielman joining Jets front office as senior football advisor

Rick Spielman is back in the game.

Spielman is joining the Jets front office as a senior football advisor, he announced on the CBS Sports First Pick podcast with Ryan Wilson.

Spielman, 62, was with the Vikings from 2006-2021, first serving as the club’s vice president of player personnel before taking over as General Manager in 2012.

He consulted with the Jets on their head coaching and G.M. search, helping the club hire Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey.

Spielman has also worked for the Lions, Bears, and Dolphins in his long NFL career.