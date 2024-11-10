Ricky Pearsall scores first career touchdown to give 49ers 7-0 lead

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall needed only three games and eight catches to score his first touchdown.

With the 49ers at the Tampa Bay 46, the first-round draft pick caught a pass from Brock Purdy at the 30 and and ran untouched the rest of the way. The 46-yard touchdown has the 49ers on top 7-0 with 4:15 left in the first quarter.

Pearsall was shot in the chest Aug. 31 during an attempted robbery. He made his NFL debut Oct. 20 against the Chiefs.

He caught seven passes for 59 yards in his first two games.

The 49ers have used running back Christian McCaffrey extensively so far, and he has four touches for 26 yards. McCaffrey is making his 2024 debut after working his way back from bilateral Achilles tendinitis.