Ricky Pearsall’s mom says he was shot in chest and bullet exited his back

49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday in San Francisco. His mother, Erin, has provided an update on his status.

“He was shot in the chest and it exited out his back,” she posted on social media, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now.”

Last night, the 49ers described Pearsall as being in serious but stable condition.

The incident happened when a 17-year-old boy tried to rob Pearsall of a Rolex watch. A struggle ensued, and both Pearsall and his assailant were shot.