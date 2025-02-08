Ricky Williams remembers draft day as “One of the worst days of my life”

Ricky Williams was the subject of one of the biggest trades in NFL history when the Saints gave up all of their 1999 draft picks, plus additional picks in 2000, to move up and draft him. Williams calls that day “One of the worst days of my life.”

Back in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX, Williams said on PFT Live that he hated sitting there and watching his draft stock fall to No. 5 overall.

“I thought I had earned the right to be the first pick, and the Browns were coming back as an expansion team, and I thought me and the Dawg Pound was a perfect fit, and they took Tim Couch,” Williams said. “Then I thought Andy Reid and the Eagles? No, they took Donovan McNabb. I knew Cinci was taking Akili, and then I thought, go to the Colts, play with Peyton, and they took Edgerrin. And I was like, Damn, I wasn’t even the first running back.”

Williams said that rather than being thrilled to be drafted by Saints coach Mike Ditka, he was disappointed four other teams had passed on him.

“I was just shocked, I was in a daze, and Ditka made the big trade, and I was still butt hurt that I fell all the way to five,” Williams said. “I was at Texas and they told me I was the best ever.”

Williams joked that his famous marijuana habit might have been curtailed if he had played alongside Peyton Manning in Indianapolis.

“I would have loved to have played with Peyton,” Williams said. “I think if I had been with Peyton I probably wouldn’t have been smoking so much.”