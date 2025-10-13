 Skip navigation
Rico Dowdle is proving to be a huge bargain for the Panthers

  
Published October 12, 2025 09:07 PM

The Panthers got quite the bargain in running back Rico Dowdle.

Signed as a free agent to a one-year, $2.75 million contract, Dowdle has had a pair of huge games as the replacement for Chuba Hubbard, who has a calf injury.

According to the NFL, Dowdle is the sixth running back in the Super Bowl era with at least 225 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in back-to-back games. The others are Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (2020), Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell (2014), Saints running back Deuce McAllister (2003), Rams running back Marshall Faulk (2002), and Bears running back Walter Payton (1977).

In Sunday’s 30-27 win over the Cowboys (Dowdle’s former team), he had 183 rushing yards on 30 carries and 56 receiving yards on four catches, plus a touchdown.

Last week, Dowdle had 206 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards in a win over the Dolphins.