nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Rico Dowdle puts Panthers up 7-0

  
Published November 9, 2025 01:19 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle’s hot streak is showing no signs of stopping.

Dowdle finished off the Panthers’ first offensive series with a five-yard touchdown run. After the score, Dowdle put his hands to his head as if he were going to do a repeat of last week’s two-pump touchdown celebration but he stopped without doing anything else this time. Dowdle was fined $14,491 for that Hingle McCringleberry imitiation.

The Saints appeared to force the first turnover of the day when linebacker Demario Davis picked off a Bryce Young pass, but Saints safety Justin Reid was called for roughing Young after hitting him in the head.

Dowdle had five carries for 14 yards and two catches for nine yards on the drive. Young also connected with rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan twice on the way to the end zone.