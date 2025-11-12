 Skip navigation
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Rico Dowdle, Trevin Wallace out of practice Wednesday

  
Published November 12, 2025 03:46 PM

Panthers running back Rico Dowdle did not practice on Wednesday.

It’s the second straight week that Dowdle has missed the first practice session of the week with a quad injury. He returned to practice on Thursday last week and scored a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that the team is hoping things play out the same way heading into this week’s game against the Falcons.

The Panthers also practiced without linebacker Trevin Wallace. He left the loss to the Saints with a shoulder injury.

Safety Lathan Ransom (hand) was the other player to miss practice. Defensive lineman Derrick Brown (knee) was limited while guard Chandler Zavala (elbow) and wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (hip) were full participants.