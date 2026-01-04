 Skip navigation
Riley Leonard hits Alec Pierce on 66-yard touchdown as Colts lead Texans early

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:17 PM

If the Texans win today and the Jaguars lose, the Texans win the AFC South. But early on, things aren’t looking good for Houston.

Colts quarterback Riley Leonard hit Alec Pierce on a 66-yard touchdown pass to give Indianapolis a 7-3 lead over Houston.

The Texans marched down the field on their opening possession on an eight-play, 37-yard drive that ended with a field goal and a 3-0 Houston lead, but that lead didn’t last long.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars are losing 7-0 to the Titans.

On a day of scoreboard watching across the NFL, the Houston fans are happy to see that Jaguars score. But not so happy to see the Colts score an early touchdown on their defense.