Rio will host a game in 2026; Brazil to host at least three games in next five years

The NFL will be back in Brazil during the 2026 season for the first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro.

The league announced that the city’s Maracana Stadium will host a game after the league played in Sao Paolo the last two seasons.

“Building on the success of the games in Sao Paulo, we could not be more excited to play in one of the world’s most iconic cities — Rio de Janeiro,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with our city and state partners in Rio along with the historic Maracana Stadium to deepen our ties to the tens of millions of fans in Brazil and across South America.”

The two Sao Paolo games were played on Friday night in Week 1, but the league said earlier this year that it won’t play on that date. There has not been any word on when they plan to play the game instead.