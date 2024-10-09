 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_allenstruggle_241009.jpg
How Allen’s recent struggles continued vs. Texans
nbc_csu_jetssaleh_241009.jpg
Simms’ gut says Rodgers involved in Saleh’s firing
nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Riq Woolen and Byron Murphy II out, Julian Love questionable for Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2024 04:36 PM

The Seahawks won’t have at least three of their starters as they host the 49ers on Thursday night.

Seattle has ruled out cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (thigh).

Nwosu is set to be placed on injured reserve after he just returned from a knee injury.

Three more players are listed as questionable: linebacker Derick Hall (foot), safety Julian Love (hamstring), and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee).

Via John Boyle of the team’s website, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday he’s confident Mafe and Hall will “be out there” while Love is a game-day decision.

The Seahawks will be trying to get back into the win column after losing their last two games to the Lions and Giants.