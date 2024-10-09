Riq Woolen and Byron Murphy II out, Julian Love questionable for Thursday

The Seahawks won’t have at least three of their starters as they host the 49ers on Thursday night.

Seattle has ruled out cornerback Riq Woolen (ankle), defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (hamstring), and edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (thigh).

Nwosu is set to be placed on injured reserve after he just returned from a knee injury.

Three more players are listed as questionable: linebacker Derick Hall (foot), safety Julian Love (hamstring), and linebacker Boye Mafe (knee).

Via John Boyle of the team’s website, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday he’s confident Mafe and Hall will “be out there” while Love is a game-day decision.

The Seahawks will be trying to get back into the win column after losing their last two games to the Lions and Giants.