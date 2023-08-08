Riq Woolen anxious to return to full speed, but being patient on path

Cornerback Riq Woolen came off of the Seahawks’ physically unable to perform list on Sunday, but he didn’t immediately return to full practice this week.

The Seahawks have limited him to walkthroughs and individual drills, which isn’t necessarily how Woolen would like to handle things but he accepts that the patient approach is the best way to ensure he’s healthy for the season.

“I’m anxious but at the same time, being patient,” Woolen said, via Corbin K. Smith of SI.com. “I know when the time comes, it’ll be time for me to be out there. So far, I’ve been taking all the mental reps I can, and just doing whatever the coaching and training staff tell me to do. That way, we can follow the plan where I can come back healthy and at the right time.”

Woolen had 63 tackles, six interceptions, and three fumble recoveries while making the Pro Bowl as a rookie, so any plan that gets him on the field at full health in Week One will be a good one for the Seahawks.