 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Riq Woolen has no injury designation; Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love are questionable

  
Published October 18, 2025 05:28 PM

The Seahawks will see the return of at least one starter in their secondary. Two others have a chance to return for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback Riq Woolen, who missed last week’s win over Jacksonville with a concussion, has no injury designation on Saturday’s injury report. He has cleared protocol and will be back in the lineup.

In five games, he has 17 tackles and a pass defensed.

The Seahawks list cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) as questionable. They both missed the past two games with their injuries.

Reserve offensive tackle Josh Jones, who missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain, also is questionable.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) is out for a second consecutive week after being injured in Seattle’s Week 5 game against Tampa Bay. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Hall should return after the off week.