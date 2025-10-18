Riq Woolen has no injury designation; Devon Witherspoon, Julian Love are questionable

The Seahawks will see the return of at least one starter in their secondary. Two others have a chance to return for Monday night’s game against the Texans.

Cornerback Riq Woolen, who missed last week’s win over Jacksonville with a concussion, has no injury designation on Saturday’s injury report. He has cleared protocol and will be back in the lineup.

In five games, he has 17 tackles and a pass defensed.

The Seahawks list cornerback Devon Witherspoon (knee) and safety Julian Love (hamstring) as questionable. They both missed the past two games with their injuries.

Reserve offensive tackle Josh Jones, who missed the past three games with a high-ankle sprain, also is questionable.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) is out for a second consecutive week after being injured in Seattle’s Week 5 game against Tampa Bay. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Hall should return after the off week.