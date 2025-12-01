RJ Harvey 1-yard touchdown gives Broncos 20-14 lead

While the Commanders took a one-point, third-quarter lead with an outstanding touchdown catch by Treylon Burks, the Broncos have come right back with a TD of their own.

Running back RJ Harvey put the ball in the box for a 1-yard score, giving Denver a 20-14 advantage with 3:59 in the third quarter.

The run capped an 11-play, 72-yard drive that took 5:59 off the clock.

Nix scrambled for 11 yards on third-and-8 at the Denver 30 to move the chains early in the possession. Then he hit Courtland Sutton for a 31-yard gain on third-and-11 to move the chains and put Denver in Washington territory.

Nix also connected with receiver Pat Bryant to move the offense to the 3-yard line.

A play later, Harvey got in the end zone for the score.

Nix is now 18-of-29 for 202 yards with a touchdown. Harvey has 27 yards on nine carries.