nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Florio: Kiffin ‘wants to have it both ways’
campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture

Treylon Burks outstanding one-handed catch gives Commanders 14-13 lead

  
Published November 30, 2025 10:13 PM

Perhaps all Treylon Burks needed was a change of scenery.

The former first-round pick potentially made one of the catches of the year for the Commanders, coming down with it in the end zone early in the third quarter to give Washington a 14-13 lead over Denver.

On third-and-goal from the 5, Burks elevated over cornerback Riley Moss to deliver an outstanding one-handed grab for a touchdown.

It was the second touchdown catch of Burks’ career and his first since his rookie year of 2022. It was also Burks’ first catch on his first target of the night.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota is now 14-of-19 passing for 120 yards with one touchdown and one interception.