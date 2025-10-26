RJ Harvey’s 40-yard TD run puts Broncos in lead 7-3

The Broncos got good news and better news after the Cowboys kicked an opening field goal.

RJ Harvey ran 40 yards to the end zone, giving the Broncos a 7-3 lead. It was the longest run for the team since Melvin Gordon went 47 yards against the Chiefs in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

The Cowboys had the Broncos stopped on third-and-7, but defensive lineman James Houston was offsides. Bo Nix threw a 26-yard pass to Troy Franklin on the next play.

Two plays later, Harvey gave Denver the lead.

The Broncos then got cornerback Pat Surtain back on their next defensive series. The team had listed him as questionable to return with a lower-leg injury. The defending defensive player of the year missed one play.