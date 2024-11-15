Rob Havenstein out, Joe Noteboom doubtful for Rams this week

The Rams have been shuffling pieces on the offensive line all season due to injuries and that will continue to be the case against the Patriots this weekend.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein has been ruled out. It’s the second straight game that Havenstein has missed with an ankle injury.

The Rams will likely have to turn to their third-string tackle because Joe Noteboom is listed as doubtful. Noteboom is dealing with an ankle injury as well.

Warren McClendon will likely get the start. He started at right tackle in Week One as well.

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (neck) and cornerback Charles Woods (ankle) have also been ruled out. Linebacker Byron Young (knee) and cornerback Josh Wallace (hip) are listed as questionable.