Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee are doubtful for Thursday Night Football

The Rams play the 49ers on Thursday Night Football, and both teams enter with some key injuries.

The Rams likely will play without tight end Tyler Higbee (hip) and right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle). Both are listed as doubtful after not practicing all week.

Havenstein played all 75 snaps in Sunday’s win over the Colts, and Higbee played 41. Both players were on the practice report last week with their injuries and received questionable designations.

Every other player is good to go.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (shoulder), offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) and tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder) were full participants again on Friday.

The 49ers ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy (toe) and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Jauan Jennings (ankle/rib).