Robbie Chosen to sign with Commanders practice squad

Veteran wideout Robbie Chosen has found a new team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chosen has agreed to a deal to join the Commanders’ practice squad. Chosen opened up this season on the 49ers’ practice squad, but he was released earlier this month.

Chosen had one catch in two games for the Dolphins last season. He also played nine games for Miami in 2023 and has seen action with the Cardinals, Panthers, and Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The Commanders played without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown in their Week 4 loss to the Falcons and Chosen gives them more experienced depth in case of further absences in the future.