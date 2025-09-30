 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Robbie Chosen to sign with Commanders practice squad

  
Published September 30, 2025 01:04 PM

Veteran wideout Robbie Chosen has found a new team.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chosen has agreed to a deal to join the Commanders’ practice squad. Chosen opened up this season on the 49ers’ practice squad, but he was released earlier this month.

Chosen had one catch in two games for the Dolphins last season. He also played nine games for Miami in 2023 and has seen action with the Cardinals, Panthers, and Jets since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The Commanders played without Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown in their Week 4 loss to the Falcons and Chosen gives them more experienced depth in case of further absences in the future.