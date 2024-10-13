 Skip navigation
Robert Kraft on Jabrill Peppers: “If what was reported is true, he’s gone”

  
Published October 13, 2024 02:47 PM

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers currently is on paid leave, after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation. He might be on unpaid leave, eventually.

Appearing on WWPR-FM’s The Breakfast Club on Friday, owner Robert Kraft made it clear that there will be no place for Peppers with the Patriots, if the allegations are accurate.

“When you read the [police report] initially, it turns your stomach,” Kraft said, via Sports Business Journal. “Once he goes on the Commissioner Exempt list, they do their independent checking. We’re doing ours. If what was reported is true, he’s gone.”

Paid leave doesn’t prevent the player’s team from making a move. The player can still be released.

For the Patriots, who are paying Peppers $176,666 per week, it could be that they’ll be paying him nothing, sooner than later.