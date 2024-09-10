 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_lovev2_240910.jpg
Packers won’t place Love on IR for MCL sprain
nbc_pft_puka_240910.jpg
How could Rams look with Nacua, Kupp both healthy?
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240910.jpg
Watson accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Robert Saleh: 0-1 with Aaron Rodgers feels better than 1-0 without him

  
Published September 10, 2024 01:03 PM

It’s said that you are what your record says you are, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh prefers his losing record after one game this year to the winning one his team had last year.

Saleh’s club looked overmatched on both sides of the ball in Monday night’s 32-19 loss to the 49ers, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t leave the game after four snaps with a torn Achilles. That’s what happened on the first Monday night of the 2023 season and that’s why Saleh says it feels better to be 0-1 even though the Jets pulled out an overtime win over the Bills a year ago.

“You know what? Unfortunately, it does,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Offensive rough patches were to be expected given Rodgers’s long layoff and the lack of preseason action for the first team, but the Jets defense giving up points on eight straight possessions was less predictable. Saleh said the issues that led to that are “definitely going to get fixed” and he’ll get his first chance to show off the repair work in Tennessee in Week Two.