Robert Saleh: 0-1 with Aaron Rodgers feels better than 1-0 without him

It’s said that you are what your record says you are, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh prefers his losing record after one game this year to the winning one his team had last year.

Saleh’s club looked overmatched on both sides of the ball in Monday night’s 32-19 loss to the 49ers, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t leave the game after four snaps with a torn Achilles. That’s what happened on the first Monday night of the 2023 season and that’s why Saleh says it feels better to be 0-1 even though the Jets pulled out an overtime win over the Bills a year ago.

“You know what? Unfortunately, it does,” Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Offensive rough patches were to be expected given Rodgers’s long layoff and the lack of preseason action for the first team, but the Jets defense giving up points on eight straight possessions was less predictable. Saleh said the issues that led to that are “definitely going to get fixed” and he’ll get his first chance to show off the repair work in Tennessee in Week Two.