Robert Saleh: Aaron Rodgers is fine, “probably just a little wear and tear”

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a rough afternoon against the Broncos defense and he was moving gingerly as the 10-9 home loss came to an end.

Rodgers was sacked five times over the course of the game and he favored his left leg after slowly getting to his feet after the fourth one. Rodgers remained in the game, but didn’t appear to have much mobility in the pocket over the final two drives of the game and was being worked on while on the bench while the defense was on the field.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh waved off any concern about an injury to Rodgers’s left leg.

“He’s fine, probably just a little wear and tear,” Saleh said.

Rodgers was 24-of-42 for 225 yards. The Jets will face the Vikings in London next weekend.