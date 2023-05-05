 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh: Corey Davis will remain a Jet

  
Published May 5, 2023 10:28 AM

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis isn’t going anywhere, coach Robert Saleh said today.

Saleh said today that Davis is and will remain a member of the Jets. That matches what General Manager Joe Douglas said last week, but the signing of wide receiver Randall Cobb renewed questions about the Jets’ numbers at wide receiver.

Davis has a $10.5 million base salary this season and is the most expensive wide receiver on the Jets’ roster, and there has been speculation that the Jets might want to get that salary off their cap. But Saleh insists he isn’t going anywhere.

Last year Davis caught 32 passes for 536 yards and two touchdowns.