Robert Saleh: If Jalen Hurts carries the ball, we have to give him 11 kisses

No team has come up with an effective method of stopping Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from picking up yards on the push play that the Eagles have been using since last season and the Jets will be the next ones to try this weekend.

At a Wednesday press conference, Jets head coach Robert Saleh praised the Eagles’ effectiveness at running the play and doing other things that feed off defenses trying to shut down that avenue. He also shared that part of his team’s approach will be to get as many players in on the quarterback when he does run the ball.

“You know the reality is they’re really good at it and it feels like the quarterback is wearing a bulletproof vest when you look at him,” Saleh said, via SNY. “He’s got all that padding on. We’re gonna do our best to try to stop it. . . . If the quarterback carries the ball, we’ve got to give him 11 kisses.”

We’ll see if the kissing approach is able to stop the team from the City of Brotherly Love.