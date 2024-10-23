 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh is at Packers practice today

  
Published October 23, 2024 03:07 PM

Former Jets head coach Robert Saleh is at Packers practice today.

Saleh, who was fired by the Jets two weeks ago, was spotted on the practice field in Green Bay by reporters on the scene.

Saleh and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur are very close friends; LaFleur was the best man at Saleh’s wedding. The two were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan in 2004, worked together again on the Texans’ staff in 2008 and 2009, and have both spoken about the mutual respect they have as coaches and as friends.

If Saleh wants a job, LaFleur would surely hire him, but it is unknown at this point whether Saleh is joining the Packers’ coaching staff in any capacity or simply visiting the team.