Robert Saleh: It wasn’t Zach Wilson’s best game, but wasn’t even close to his worst game

Jets coach Robert Saleh says quarterback Zach Wilson needs to play better, but so does the whole offense.

“It’s one of those bizarre games,” Saleh said after Monday night’s loss to the Chargers. “Every time we had momentum, just a self inflicted wound. Was it his best game? Obviously not. Was it his worst game? No, I’m not going to say it was even close to his worst game. The entire offense, obviously, we all could have been better.”

Wilson completed 33 of 49 passes for 263 yards, which doesn’t look bad, but a lot of those yards were aided by the Jets playing from behind all game. Wilson took eight sacks and fumbled three times, losing two of them. Still, Saleh wouldn’t point the finger at Wilson.

“Like I said, it’s everyone,” Saleh said. “When you’re dropping passes, you’re committing penalties, you’re not giving yourself a chance to get into a rhythm, get into a flow, you’re turning it over, we’re fumbling. And then he’s got to own up to some of the things he’s got to be better at. But offense is a collective thing and it felt like there were some opportunities out there to be a heck of a lot better. When you shoot yourself in the foot it’s not just one person, it’s all 11, coaches included.”

At 4-4, the Jets are not out of playoff contention, but they can’t afford Wilson having many more games like he had on Monday night.