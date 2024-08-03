 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: “He looks like he never missed any time”

  
Published August 3, 2024 03:48 PM

Aaron Rodgers is back and, according to his head coach, as good as ever.

He looks like he never missed any time,” Robert Saleh told reporters after a Saturday scrimmage, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

Rodgers, who missed almost all of 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon, led the offense for 42 plays during the practice. Per Cimini, Rodgers completed 19 of 30 passes for 210 yards. Three of the incompletions were drops, and one was a spike to kill the clock.

The effort included a shotgun snap by center Joe Tippman over Rodgers’s head for a 22-yard loss.

It remains to be seen whether we’ll see Rodgers in any of the three upcoming preseason games. Saleh has said it’s his “instinct” to not play the 40-year-old quarterback. Rodgers responded to that by saying it’s “news to me.”

Here’s something that isn’t news to anyone — the Jets start the season with three games in a 10-day span. And Rodgers has taken four snaps in real game action since January 2023.