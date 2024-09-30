Robert Saleh on Breece Hall: It was a bad day, he still has plenty of juice

The Jets didn’t score a touchdown in Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Broncos, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities.

Their fifth offensive possession bridged the end of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter as they moved all the way to a first down on the Denver 1-yard-line. They handed the ball to Breece Hall on the next two plays, but Hall was stopped for no gain both times and the Jets settled for a field goal after an Aaron Rodgers incompletion on third down.

It was indicative of how the entire day went for Hall. He had four yards on 10 carries on a day when the entire offense fell short.

Hall had 170 yards on 46 carries in the first three weeks, so the spark hasn’t really been there in any of the team’s games but head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that he’s not concerned that Hall has lost his explosiveness.

“I feel like Breece has had a couple of good — I know yesterday wasn’t his best game, but I don’t think there’s an issue with Breece with regards to explosiveness,” Saleh said in a press conference. “He still has plenty of juice. His GPS numbers are fine. Just chalk it up to a bad day. Everyone has them and we’ll expect him to bounce back.”

Rookie Braelon Allen has shown more burst than Hall in the opening weeks of the season, but Hall has remained the lead back. If the offense continues to sputter, that’s one change the Jets will likely have to consider as they look for a way to push things in a better direction.