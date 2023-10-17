Robert Saleh: Poor choice of words to say we’ve embarrassed other quarterbacks

While Jets head coach Robert Saleh was praising his defense in the wake of Sunday’s win over the Jets, he noted the difficulty of the team’s schedule over the first six months of the season by saying that the Jets have faced “a gauntlet of quarterbacks” and that the defense has “embarrassed all of them.”

Saleh was riding the high of an unexpected win at the time of those comments and he revisited them during a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network. Saleh said he would now choose a different way of phrasing his feelings about the team’s defensive performance.

“The word ‘embarrassed’ was probably not the right choice of words for me at that time, but there’s a lot of faith in our defense and [defensive coordinator] Jeff Ulbrich and how good a job he and the defensive staff do in terms of preparing guys every week and just doing everything we can to make quarterbacks’ lives hell,” Saleh said.

Saleh probably did go a bit too far right after the win over the Eagles, but he has every reason to be happy with the way his defense has played over the last few weeks and he has every reason to think they’ll be able to build on a 3-3 start with a less daunting schedule waiting for them after this week’s bye.