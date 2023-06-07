Robert Saleh: Quinnen Williams contract will get done before camp

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has skipped the offseason program while he negotiates a new contract, but coach Robert Saleh says there’s no doubt Williams will be there by training camp.

“I speak for everyone -- I probably speak for Quinnen -- in that we all want get done sooner rather than later,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done . He’ll be here for camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, I’m sure it’ll be the same guy who was here.”

So far, all the work Williams has missed has been voluntary. The Jets canceled their mandatory minicamp, so training camp is the first mandatory work of the offseason, and if a contract weren’t done by then, Williams would face fines if he failed to show up.

That, however, does not appear to be an issue. Williams is set to make a guaranteed base salary of $9.6 million this season in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, but the Jets appear ready to make him one of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the NFL, with a contract that would pay him more than $20 million a year.