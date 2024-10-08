Robert Saleh says he was blindsided by Woody Johnson firing him

Robert Saleh had no idea he was going to be fired this morning.

Saleh told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports he was blindsided by Jets owner Woody Johnson walking into his office and firing him today.

Heading into this season, Saleh thought he had a very good roster, and he thought he would be given a longer opportunity to win with that roster than he was. Instead, Saleh is fired after a 2-3 start to the season.

Johnson would likely counter by saying Saleh got plenty of time to build his team in New York, and his 20-36 record as the Jets’ head coach is obviously not good enough.

Saleh was the 49ers’ defensive coordinator for four years before Johnson hired him to be head coach of the Jets, and will likely be looking for another defensive coordinator job soon. For now, he’s out in a place where he thought he had job security.