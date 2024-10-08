 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh was escorted out of building by director of security

  
Published October 8, 2024 11:56 AM

Yes, dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.

As to one specific thing that happened this morning, it’s a dysfunctional thing that didn’t happen the last time the Jets fired a head coach.

Per multiple sources, Jets coach Robert Saleh was escorted out of the building by the team’s director of security, after Saleh got the news.

That didn’t happen, we’re told, when the Jets fired Saleh’s predecessor, Adam Gase.

It’s not unprecedented, but it’s unusual. The Browns did it to G.M. George Kokinis in 2009. If there have been others in the past 15 years, I’m not currently remembering who and when they were.

For high-level employees of any organization, it’s a bad look. It’s a power play, plain and simple. It’s a stone’s throw from, for example, deliberately mispronouncing the former employee’s last name during the press conference regarding the move.

Of course, there’s a chance that will happen with Saleh, too.