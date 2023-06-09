 Skip navigation
Robert Saleh: We don't want to be on Hard Knocks

  
Published June 9, 2023 07:54 AM
June 7, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question the motive behind why the Jets have elected to cancel next week’s mandatory minicamp and discuss the importance of keeping Aaron Rodgers happy.

The Jets are one of four teams that can be forced to be the subject of this year’s installment of Hard Knocks and the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers would seem to make them an appealing prospect for the NFL and HBO.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that the powers that be don’t view things that way. At a press conference on Friday, Saleh said that the Jets are not interested in making the franchise’s second appearance on the reality show.

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” Saleh said.

The Saints, Bears, and Commanders are the other teams that can be compelled to take part in Hard Knocks this season. Bears chairman George McCaskey and Saints head coach Dennis Allen share Saleh’s disdain for welcoming cameras into training camp, but it remains to be seen what decision will be made about this year’s team in the spotlight.