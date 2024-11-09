 Skip navigation
Roger Goodell: Believe the rumors of NFL game in Berlin

  
Published November 9, 2024 02:18 PM

Whenever the NFL plays a game in another country, the NFL dangles a carrot or two regarding future games in that country.

For the NFL’s fourth game in Germany, Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped a nugget about a possible future contest in the capital city of Berlin.

“I usually tell people, ‘Don’t believe rumors,’” Goodell said at an event prior to Sunday’s game between the Giants and the Panthers, via the Associated Press. “In this case, I might say, ‘Believe it.’ We’re working on it, but it isn’t finalized. We really feel like Berlin would be a great addition, so we’re looking very hard at that. Our people have been working very hard at it. But I want to add that does not mean we’re not going to be back in Frankfurt and Munich.”

When the NFL asked for bids from German cities three years ago, Berlin didn’t come to the table. Munich has hosted one game, Frankfurt has had two, and Munich gets this year’s contest.

The Munich game concludes the NFL’s annual international series for 2024. It featured one game in Brazil, three in London, and one in Germany. The NFL hopes to have 16 international games, eventually.

Undoubtedly, that will become a separate TV package for which the NFL will make many Deutsche Marks.