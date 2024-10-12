Roger Goodell likes new kickoff rule, hints at offseason changes to it

The new kickoff is a one-year change. It sounds as if it’s going to be permanent.

With a possible tweak or two.

Speaking at a fan forum in London on Saturday, Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear that he likes the so-called dynamic kickoff.

“With that increase in returns, it’s giving us more data to determine whether we can do it more safely,” Goodell said, via ESPN.com. “It actually is incredibly promising. We’re seeing lower impacts that have led to less severe injuries and less number of injuries. So I think it’s working.”

Goodell said drives are starting just past the 29; previously, the average starting point was just past the 24.

Of course, this points to kicking the ball out of the end zone — and eliminating the risk of a long return. What’s the difference between just past the 29 and right on the 30?

By putting the ball in play on Thursday night while leading 23-3, for example, the 49ers invited a long return for a touchdown that sparked a comeback attempt by the Seahawks that was nearly successful.

“I think what we’ll see ultimately is a change in the offseason,” Goodell said. “Once we know it’s a safer play, it will encourage more kickoffs. That could happen in a couple of ways. You could move the kickoff line back, so that they can’t kick it out as easily. You could also say the penalty for kicking it out is going to go to the 35 instead of where we’re at, the 30.”

Moving the starting point after a kick through the end zone or into it (without a return) to the 35 is all the league needs to do to encourage more returns. It’s how the rule was initially designed; it was changed from the 35 to the 30 just before the vote was taken in March.

It looks like the league office will be pushing for the 35 next March. Whether at least 24 owners will approve it remains to be seen.