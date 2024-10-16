Roger Goodell says NFL continues to review latest Deshaun Watson allegation

Settling the latest lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson won’t end the league’s investigation. It nevertheless short circuits it.

Speaking at the conclusion of Tuesday’s quarterly ownership meeting in Atlanta, Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league continues to investigate the allegation of sexual assault and battery, filed on September 10, 2024.

“We’re continuing our review like we would,” Goodell said Tuesday, via NFL.com. “As you know, we take the Personal Conduct Policy seriously so our people are working diligently.”

They can work as diligently as they want. With the case settled and the accuser promising confidentiality as part of the negotiated agreement, she won’t be cooperating. And the league has no power to make her meet with investigators.

How can the league even begin to make a case for discipline with nothing more than a civil complaint?

That said, the independent hearing officer who handled the last Watson case (Judge Sue Robinson) has already concluded that his testimony had issues with credibility. Would it be enough for the NFL to introduce the complaint, force Watson to tell his story, and hope she won’t believe him?

It feels like a stretch. Throw in the fact that a suspension possibly would give the Browns an escape hatch from $92 million in remaining guarantees, and the league might not feel compelled to expend resources in a potentially losing effort. Especially if a win would keep the Browns from feeling the full financial pain of a contract that the rest of the league didn’t want them to do.