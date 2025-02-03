Roger Goodell says NFL could start a professional flag football league

The NFL is considering turning flag football into a professional sport.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league is considering the establishment of a pro flag football league, or potentially both a men’s flag football league and a women’s flag football league.

The NFL has been pushing flag football as a way of spreading the game around the world and to women and girls. The Pro Bowl has been replaced by a flag football game, and the NFL was instrumental in getting flag football approved as an Olympic sport for both men and women in 2028.

Several NFL players have said they’d like to play for Team USA in 2028, but Goodell also noted that several NFL players from outside the United States are hoping to compete in the Olympics.

“We have a lot of international players who would like to represent their country,” Goodell said.

Beyond representing their country, those players could soon be playing professionally.